BRISTOL — The annual yard, craft and bake sale hosted by the Priscilla Chapter #51 of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Horace Chase Lodge #72 of Free and Accepted Masons will be held Saturday, May 25, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Horace Chase Lodge in Boscawen.
Space rentals for vendors are $15 and will fit an eight-foot table. Space rental including a table is $20. The deadline for vendor is May 20.
To request space or table rental, make a donation or ask questions, contact Donna at dsewall1@comcast.net or 603-731-9507.
