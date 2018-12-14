BELMONT — A community meeting on Belmont town buildings is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2019, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Belmont High School. This meeting will focus on options to meet Belmont's future town building needs. Belmont residents and landowners are being asked to help select the best option for future use of town buildings, considering space needs over the next 20 years. The meeting will include a town building study update, followed by a listening session and discussion to receive feedback on several options to meet future needs of the police department and town hall programs. Input from the community will help guide the next steps in the study. An invitation was sent to Belmont residents to participate in this meeting. A snow date of Jan. 24, 2019, has been identified to ensure participation in this key meeting.
The community meeting in January is an essential step to develop a long-term strategy for Belmont town buildings. Last March, Belmont voters approved funding to conduct a town space and feasibility study. The study focuses on the police department and town hall functions, including administration, clerk's office, land use, parks and recreation, and general assistance departments. Lavallee/Brensinger Architects was selected to conduct the study. The Belmont Facility Strategy Committee, a citizen group authorized by the town selectmen in 2017, requested the study to fill in key information gaps. “We need solid space needs projections for the Police Department and Town Hall functions for 10-20 years and an assessment of Police Station and Bank Building condition to be able to develop options for the community to make informed decisions for the future. LBA has significant experience working with Town building issues like ours,” said Donna Hepp, a strategy committee member. Past studies and projects provide good information about the Belmont Mill and other town buildings.
Lavallee/Brensinger Architects developed space projections for Belmont's Town Hall and Police programs for the next 10-20 years working with input from town staff and Facility Committee review. This information is available by visiting www.belmontnh.org. During the meeting, there will be a presentation on a series of options to consider for use of town buildings. The Facility Strategy Committee is seeking feedback on which option for the police department and town hall functions to study further.
Lakes Region Public Access Television prepared a virtual tour of the Belmont town hall and police station, based on 2017 public tour. The video is available by visiting livestream.com/belmontnh/live/videos/184122032.
A series of updates are planned to inform the community about the Belmont Space and Feasibility Study and the options being considered for meeting future needs of Town programs. Committee members are available to answer questions about the study and next steps.
For more information on Belmont's Facility Study and the community meeting, visit www.belmontnh.org, and navigate to Projects/Facility Strategy. Belmont Facility Committee members include Tom Garfield, Donna Hepp, Carmen Lorentz, and Pret Tuthill.
