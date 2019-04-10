BELMONT — Belmont residents are invited to a Community Meeting on Town Buildings on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont High School. The meeting includes a presentation on the final Space and Feasibility Study report focused on town hall and police needs, followed by community discussion. “We need community input to move forward. The recommendations we'll discuss are based on feedback at our Jan. 10 Community meeting,” said Donna Hepp, Belmont Facility Strategy Committee member.
The report by Lavallee and Brensinger Architects includes a 20-year projection of town hall and police department space needs, conceptual design and cost estimates. Community feedback led to study of these options:
- Town Hall
- Refine option to move town hall to the Belmont Mill with a shift of community programs, recreation and community meeting rooms to the first floor.
- Police Department
- Add an option which includes the Corner Meeting House and police department site with a new two-story building. This allows police to remain in existing building until construction is completed.
- Refine option which adds second story to existing police station
Community feedback in January favored moving town hall functions to the Belmont Mill, and expanding the existing police station by adding a second story to the building. Other suggestions included shifting which programs were on the first floor of the Mill and a suggestion to consider the entire Corner Meeting House and police department site for long-range use of the police department. Both police department options will be conceptual with basic design for use of space and cost estimates to allow comparison by the community and Committee. This option includes a more detailed design concept and cost estimate.
The Belmont Facility Strategy Committee will continue to work closely with the community to complete a Facility Strategy for all town buildings by the fall. One important consideration is to how to phase recommended changes over time. The committee welcomes participation in this effort, and will provide notice of key meetings and opportunities for community discussion and feedback. Facility Committee members include Tom Garfield, Donna Hepp, and Carmen Lorentz. A video of the January Community Meeting is available by visiting livestream.com/belmontnh/live/videos/185747983.
