MEREDITH — Join CASA of New Hampshire’s Director of Recruitment Diane Valladares and CASA volunteer advocate Pete Woodward for a Community Reception at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, March 12, from 5:30-7 p.m.
The opioid epidemic has taken a toll on New Hampshire’s children and CASA invites the community to learn more about how CASA volunteer advocates make a positive impact. Local CASA volunteer advocate Pete Woodward will share his experience and answer questions. Food and refreshments will be served. RSVP by March 10 to Jo Lawrence at jlawrence@casanh.org.
CASA has a significant need for more volunteer advocates to speak up on behalf of the best interests of abused and neglected children in the New Hampshire court system. CASA volunteer advocates become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent, objective recommendations to the judge based on information gathered through meetings with the child and parents, foster parents, social workers, teachers, therapists and other adults. CASA volunteer advocates are trained to help the child navigate this process efficiently to find stability in a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible.
There is a training in Laconia for new volunteers on March 25. Interested volunteers should fill out an application, complete an interview with staff, provide references, and undergo a criminal background check before being accepted into training. To apply, visit www.casanh.org. Call Diane at 603-626-4600, ext. 2106 with questions.
