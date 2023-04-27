LACONIA — Temple B’nai Israel and the Laconia human relations committee invite the Lakes Region to come together to restore faith in humanity and ensure that hatred and discrimination will not be tolerated and have no place in our community. The Holocaust Remembrance program will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 18 Veterans Square, beginning at 4 p.m.
The program features the award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Abrams, creator of a unique Holocaust program entitled “Voice of the Second Generation.” Bonnie recounts the stories of her Holocaust survivor parents through her music. The program includes her mother’s testimony as well as a visual component providing a background setting to the stories and songs. This powerful testimony has been performed by Bonnie at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Israel and Bonnie is excited to bring her story to the Lakes Region.
Dr. Kate DeConinck, director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College, will present a brief overview on the New Hampshire state board of education mandate to include Holocaust and Genocide education for students in grades 8 and above which is in line with the mission of the Cohen Center; "to remember… and to teach in the hope that present and future generations take responsibility for recognizing and responding to the dangers of antisemitism, intolerance, racism, and hate.”
This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome. Advance reservations are not required.
