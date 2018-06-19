SANBORNTON — The iconic hillside trio of historic white buildings in Sanbornton will be the location of three community events the morning of Saturday, June 23.
The annual Congregational Church Yard Sale will take place in the Old Town Hall from 8 a.m. to noon, featuring an array of household goods, antiques, craft supplies, bedding plants, books, jewelry, sporting equipment, tools, and toys. In the gazebo out front, customers will have a wide range of homemade baked goods to choose from for purchase. All proceeds from the yard sale and bake sale benefit the mission and ministry of the church.
In the circa 1771 church next door, visitors will have an opportunity to tour the sanctuary that features ornate, jewel-like stained glass windows. The sanctuary will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to noon.
The third building of the historic trio, the Sanbornton Library, will be having its own event, raising funds for the library by staging a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 23rd.
