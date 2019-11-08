MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering its next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests are welcome to arrive between 5 and 5:30 for coffee and conversation.
November’s meal will be tossed salad, rolls, baked potatoes, meatloaf and carrots. Dessert will be “Wacky Chocolate Cake” with whipped cream. The meal is free, although donations are accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners.
If the Inter-Lakes School District has a morning delay, dinner still will be served as scheduled. If school is cancelled or dismissed early due to bad weather, the dinner will be cancelled.
The Altrusa International Foundation of Meredith, NH Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation. All fundraising efforts serve the club’s commitment to service, leadership, and partnerships. The monthly dinners provide an opportunity for Altrusa to provide nutritious meals and friendship. For more information, visit www.altrusameredithnh.org.
