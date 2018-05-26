WOLFEBORO — Global Awareness Local Action is offering its next community contra cance on Saturday, May 26, at the Great Hall in Wolfeboro’s Town Hall from 7 to 10 p.m.
This month’s instruction and the evening's calls will be from longtime contra caller Alice Morris.
For more information, contact josh@galacommunity.org, 603-539-6460.
