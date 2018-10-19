LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College and Gregory Caulfield will be offering three financial planning workshops in November.
The first workshop, “Social Security and Medicare Planning,” will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 3. While the workshop is appropriate for anyone, it is specifically aimed at baby boomers who wish to have a better understanding of the Social Security System.
“Retirement Planning” will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 10. The workshop will address such issues as why it is important to develop a retirement plan, retirement strategies, and planning topics such as retirement income replacement strategies.
The third workshop, “Investment Planning,” will be on Saturday, Nov. 17. The investing basics workshop is designed to remove the intimidation factor that often comes with investing. Topics covered will include investing strategies, risk types, risk tolerance, and more.
All three workshops are free, and will take place in Lakes Region Community College’s Center for Arts and Technology (CAT) Building, Room 215, from 9 to 11 a.m.
To pre-register and obtain more information about the workshops, go to www.lrcc.edu/workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.