LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College will offer an information session highlighting its liberal arts and fine arts programs on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Both programs are among the most popular majors at college campuses, allowing students who are undecided on their career path to explore different options. The programs also allow for easy transfer to four-year institutions for students looking to continue working toward a higher degree.
Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more about the program, speak with faculty members, learn about the financial aid process, take a tour of the campus, and apply (and get accepted on the spot if accompanied by high school transcript).
Lakes Region Community College offers degrees in 26 program areas, certificates in 34 program areas, and workforce development training for business and industry. It provides housing options for students, and has transfer agreements with many four-year colleges throughout the region, allowing students to begin their education at an affordable community college, with transfer options to four-year schools.
Just walk in for the event, or register at www.lrcc.edu. Lakes Region Community College is part of the Community College System of New Hampshire. For more information, contact Joyce Larson at 603-366-5266.
