LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College is offering an information session highlighting its Health, Education, and Human Services programs on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The session will give prospective students the opportunity to explore degrees in the areas of Nursing, Human Services, and Early Childhood Education.
Health care professionals are in high demand in hospitals, medical offices, and a variety of other treatment settings. There are a wide range of health care opportunities, from patient care to medical office careers. Social, educational, and behavioral science fields cover a range of professions designed to help individuals and communities through social work and education. The programs serve a growing need for teachers and educational specialists and social service professionals.
Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more about the program, speak with faculty members, learn about the financial aid process, take a tour of the campus, and apply (and get accepted on the spot if accompanied by high school transcript).
Just walk in on the evening of the event, or register in advance at www.lrcc.edu. For more information, contact Joyce Larson at 603-366-5266.
