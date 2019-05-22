LACONIA — Three students from Lakes Region Community College won prestigious scholarships from the NASA Space Grant Scholarship Consortium.
Shawn Kenny of Center Conway, Beau Knop of Eastham, Massachusetts, and Dustin Punches of Laconia received $1,500 NASA Space Grant Scholarships, which are awarded to students pursuing careers in STEM fields (Science, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology).
Kenny graduated from Kennett High School in North Conway. He is pursuing a dual major in Advanced Manufacturing and Electro-Mechanical Technologies, and plans to move on to a four-year university after graduating from Lakes Region Community College.
Knop graduated from Nauset Regional High School in Eastham, Massachusetts, and is dual majoring in the Electrical Power and Control Technologies program, as well as the Electro-Mechanical Technology program. His career goal is to become a facilities manager for an industrial facility, or obtain a management position in an electrical company.
Punches is a dual major in Advanced Manufacturing and Electro-Mechanical Technology, and came to Lakes Region Community College after pursuing several career and education options.
“After I moved to New Hampshire, I saw how machining was compatible with my interests in manufacturing and metalworking,” said Punches.
Punches, who is working as a machinist in the field, plans to continue to work in the field, and is considering eventually teaching Advanced Manufacturing to others looking to pursue that career.
The NASA Space Grant Scholarship, a highly competitive program, is part of the New Hampshire Space Grant Consortium, a federal grant program funded by NASA through the University of New Hampshire.
Christine Barton, Grants and Donated Funds administrator for the Community College System of New Hampshire, said, “In all, we received 26 applications and only had enough funding for 11. I was able to award all the LRCC students who applied.”
