LACONIA — It was a night to celebrate as Lakes Region Community College culinary student Mitchell Testa helped the college secure the People’s Choice Award at the fifth annual Iron Chef Competition, which took place at Tad’s Place at Heritage Heights Senior Living Center in Concord.
Testa, of Barrington, competed against experienced executive chefs Dan St. Jean from the Common Man Family of Restaurants and Jon Tuttle from Havenwood Heritage Heights.
This year’s theme was Pimavera, and Testa created a pan-seared filet of salmon with artichoke fondue and spring vegetable couscous topped with a morel mushroom duxcelles.
“It was great to see Mitchell holding his own against two very well-known and respected chefs,” said Pat Hall, chair of the community college's Culinary Arts program. “The banter and mentorship was fantastic, and the mix of the three chefs were definitely entertaining.”
He added, “The audience was entertained, and this whole event supported a great cause.”
Testa is a senior in the Culinary Arts program, graduating on May 18. The competition was so successful for Testa that he landed a job with the Common Man Family of Restaurants as a result.
“After the event, Chef Dan reached out to me and offered me a job,” said Testa. “I’ll be training and working in the Common Man’s Windham location as a sous-chef and will also travel to other Common Man locations when needed.”
Testa started his new job several weeks ago, and is loving it.
The Iron Chef competition is a fundraiser created by Heritage Heights Senior Living Center. All proceeds from the event benefit Good Life programs and activities.
This year’s competition was emceed by Joe Kasper of Northeast Delta Dental, current chair of the board for the Concord Chamber of Commerce and former chair of the board at GoodLife.
Judges included Jay Smith, executive chef of Copper Door, Chef Chris Normandeau of Granite Ledges of Concord (winner of the People’s Choice Award in 2018), and Jim Bouley, Concord's mayor.
