CENTER HARBOR — The Community Caregivers Harvest Hoedown will be Oct. 27, at the barn at Waukewan Golf Club, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This fundraising event is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
“Please join us for an evening of good music, food, and other entertainment as we celebrate our 20th anniversary,” stated Ann Sprague, executive director. “Each guest will receive a free red bandana and guests are encouraged to dress the part if they wish.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. The Just Because band, an acoustic trio based in Ashland and Holderness, will play. Band members are Ed Bernard on guitar, banjo and vocals, Louise Bernard on bass and vocals, and Marty Pelletier on mandolin, guitar and vocals.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres courtesy of The Mug will include themed food items, and hot cider will be provided. A cash bar will be available, and Moulton Farm is donating fall foliage decorations.
Tickets include a chance to win a variety of door prizes, including an overnight stay at Mill Falls at the Lake, gifts cards from Home Comfort, The Edge, Barnz’s Cinemas, Meredith Station Pizza, and Osteria Poggio, tickets to Inter-Lakes Summer Theater, and more.
Tickets are $35 in advance may be purchased at the Community Caregivers office, 60 Whittier Highway, Unit 8B in Moultonborough, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by visiting www.Eventbrite.com. Tickets at the door will be $40.
To learn more, contact Executive Director Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, follow them on Facebook, or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.