MEREDITH — Interlakes Community Caregivers is seeking teams and sponsors for its Eighth Annual Community Caregivers MiniGolf Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at a new location this year: Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf on U.S. Route 3 (Daniel Webster Highway) in Meredith.
Sponsorships range from Gold at $1,250, Silver $500, Bronze $250, to Hole Sponsors at $125. Put a team of six players together for $20 per player or $120. To sponsor the Tournament or to register a team, email Ann Sprague at Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, call 253-9275, or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org, under the “Ways to Give” tab, to download the registration packet.
Teams and Individuals compete for Lowest Score and Holes in One, and a new “Team Spirit” Award will be presented. Tournament Registration will begin at noon with a shot gun start at 1 p.m.
At the end of play, while scores are tallied, ice cream sundaes will be served to everyone, sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s Meredith. Hot dogs will be available for purchase.
The Golf Ball Raffle will offer a chance to win a large flat screen television, generously donated by Darryl Brown of dbimagine. Raffle tickets are $10 each and may be purchased now through a Community Caregivers Board member or at the office at 60 Whittier Highway, Unit 8B, in Moultonborough. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the event, and the winner drawn during the Awards presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.