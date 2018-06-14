MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers recently paid tribute to their volunteers at the 2018 Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition celebration. Celebrating their 20th Anniversary this year, the annual event was held at a special location, Bald Peak Colony Club in Moultonborough.
“Community Caregivers fulfills its mission thanks to our superb volunteers,” said Ann Sprague, ICCI Executive Director. “In 2017, we provided 2,662 services to our neighbors and drove 50,520 miles to do so.” She went on to say that demand for services has grown significantly as the population ages in this rural community.
Outstanding volunteers from the past year were recognized, and also those who influenced the organization’s success over the past twenty years.
John and Joan Henderson were presented with the prestigious Charlotte A. Leavitt Award in Recognition of Outstanding Volunteer Service for their dedication, commitment and passion for the mission. Joan began her service as a volunteer driver in 2001 and expanded her role in the organization by serving on several committees, on the Board of Directors, and as Vice President of the organization. Joan was also a key player in the development of the Volunteer Education protocols and instructional manual. John Henderson has been instrumental in implementing and providing analysis of the organization’s annual appeal, the organization’s major revenue source. John has provided key support that has steered the organization to better business practices, including use of technology by assisting in the research and acquisition of the Assisted Rides technology program and a new database management system Little Green Light.
Special recognition In Memoriam was given for the late Jane Foster, one of the original founders of Community Caregivers in 1998 who died recently, just shy of her 91st birthday. Jane served Community Caregivers well over the years, as a volunteer driver and other direct service volunteer, on the Board of Directors from 2004 -2014, on the Executive Committee, as Secretary to the Board and was very active in various other activities. Volunteering was very important in Jane’s life and she did it well, serving in a number of capacities in a number of organizations in the region throughout her adult life. Her laugh, the twinkle in her eye and her generous nature will always be remembered.
In honor of the organization’s 20th Anniversary, the “Top 20” volunteers were recognized, based on a variety of reasons such as hours donated, number of services provided, whether direct services or “behind the scenes,” or miles driven: Jackie Berry, Sylvia Detscher, Roger Blake, Betsy Merkle, Sally Sibulkin, Paul Arnold, Les Haynes, Linnie Page, Lee Mattson, Peter Halfman, Connie Cunningham, Peter Allen, Wendy Papagolos, John McRae, Art Tucker, Dick Russell, Mike Devanney, George Jewell, Linda Tucker and Charlotte Leavitt.
Paul Arnold was recognized for 5 Years of Volunteer Service and Sally Dussault, Bill Lee, Linda Lee and John McRae for 10 Years of Volunteer Service.
Retiring Board members were recognized for their service: Peter Allen, John Buckley, Debra Peaslee, Sally Dussault and Naella McLaughlin.
Each of those recognized was given a table centrepiece that was a decorated herb plant with a label stating “You are supHERB!”.
Ten Volunteers retired over the past year, some of whom had served for up to 13 years, including Pat McCloskey, Susan Hauser, and Sidney Stewart.
The 2018 Annual Meeting & Volunteer Recognition was supported by grants from Bald Peak Community Fund and Skrungloo Farm Grant Program.
