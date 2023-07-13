Communities band together to offer solution to problem of hazardous waste

On Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 5, 24 communities will participate in one of the longest-running and most successful household hazardous waste collection programs in New England. Take hazardous materials from under your sinks or in your sheds from 8:30 a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)
Twenty-four communities will come together in July and August to participate in one of the longest-running and most successful household hazardous waste collection programs in New England.
Four collection sites will be open on Saturday, July 29 in Belmont, Franklin, Gilford and Meredith, and three sites will be open on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, Laconia and Moultonborough.
All sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. An additional collection in the eastern part of the Lakes Region is in the planning stages.
Residents and residential property owners in the participating communities may bring up to ten gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous products in for safe disposal.
Other area participating communities include Bristol, Center Harbor, Gilmanton, Holderness, Laconia, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Tilton and Tuftonboro.
Many toxic materials exist inside many Lakes Region homes, and they poison or contaminate the environment and threaten the health of those in the local community. They may be flammable, corrosive or reactive and should be disposed of properly so as not to harm people or damage the region’s soil and water resources.
Look under your kitchen or bathroom sinks, at the basement workbench, in the garage or garden shed for cleaning products, home and vehicle maintenance items or garden chemicals. If a product label says “danger," “warning,” “toxic,” or “caution,” the product contains ingredients that are flammable, poisonous, will burn the skin and eyes or react violently with other chemicals.
Municipal treatment plants and leachfields are incapable of processing these chemicals, so they could remain in the water supply. Disposal in a landfill poses similar risks, and the result is the eventual contamination of our groundwater, which our environment and economy are dependent upon.
The Lakes Region Planning Commission understands this problem, and, in 1986, pioneered a regional program to prevent injury and environmental pollution from household hazardous waste. Every year since then, the LRPC has coordinated annual household hazardous waste collections for communities throughout the Lakes Region interested in participating in the shared collection program.
This regional program saves both time and additional cost. This program employs a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved waste transporter which collects and safely disposes of household hazardous waste.
It is never too early to start gathering waste for the collection; when opening a summer camp, preparing to move to a new house or just cleaning out the garage. This is a small but important step that everyone can take for their families and their community to prevent contamination of water, our most valuable resource.
Note: This year fluorescent lamps (tubes and CFLs), batteries and mercury-containing devices such as thermometers and thermostats will not be collected.
Information on collection sites, accepted materials and other disposal options can be found at lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp or by calling 603-279-8171.
