Communities band together to offer solution to problem of hazardous waste

On Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 5, 24 communities will participate in one of the longest-running and most successful household hazardous waste collection programs in New England. Take hazardous materials from under your sinks or in your sheds from 8:30 a.m. to noon. (Courtesy photo)

Twenty-four communities will come together in July and August to participate in one of the longest-running and most successful household hazardous waste collection programs in New England.

Four collection sites will be open on Saturday, July 29 in Belmont, Franklin, Gilford and Meredith, and three sites will be open on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, Laconia and Moultonborough.

