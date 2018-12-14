HOLDERNESS — The Common Man family of restaurants has made donations to several Lakes Region charities from the profits of the annual Common Man Invitational Golf Tournament, held at Laconia Country Club this fall.
As a result of the funds raised, the Common Man was able to make donations to the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, the WOW Trail, and the Happy Tails Dog Park, as well as allocating funds to the Common Man Scholarship Program for employees and their dependents.
