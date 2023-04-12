TILTON — Taking measurable steps to ensure a sustainable tomorrow, Tanger Outlets Tilton invites the community to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy eco-friendly shopping experiences and more as the regional outlet destination furthers its commitment to building a greener world for future generations.
“At Tanger, we are committed to being good stewards of the planet every day,” said Madison Harris, marketing manager. “This month offers the opportunity to celebrate that commitment with our neighbors in the community by hosting an Adopt-A-Highway Clean Up of Sanborn Road in Tilton, along with donating and planting a tree at Belmont Middle School in an effort to provide an engaging and educational Earth Day activity for the local community.”
No Earth Day celebration is complete without recognizing the vital role trees play in producing oxygen, improving air quality, reducing waste and pollution, conserving water, and supporting wildlife, among other benefits.
Tanger Outlets Tilton in cooperation with Belknap Tree & Plant will host a tree planting at Belmont Middle School on Friday, April 14, to help protect the planet now and in the future.
National retailers including Levi’s and American Eagle will also commemorate Earth Day by offering patrons special savings when they bring in gently used apparel or gear to donate for recycling.
Tanger Outlets is located at 120 Laconia Road.
For more information on Tanger Outlets Tilton’s Earth Day initiatives and year-round sustainability efforts, visit TangerOutlet.com/Tilton.
