LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room will play host to a comedy night with Paul D’Angelo and Joe Espie on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.
D’Angelo is a former Essex County, Massachusetts assistant district attorney and criminal-defense trial attorney. Joining D’Angelo is Joe Espie, who started on the Boston comedy scene in 2006.
Admission is $20. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the venue is BYO for food and drinks. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
