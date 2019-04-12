MEREDITH — Kidworks Learning Center will host a Comedy Night at Church Landing on Friday, April 19, presented by sponsors Mill Falls at the Lake and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Headlining the event is Mike Burton from New York. He has been featured in the television variety show 'The Fringe' that features up and coming comics and bands. He’s had the pleasure of opening for national acts such as Emo Philips, Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer. Carolyn Plummer will open for Burton.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the first comedian will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and include a dining coupon for buy one entree, get the second half price at Camp, Lago, Lakehouse or Giuseppe’s for the night of the show. Tickets can be purchased at Meredith Mobil across from the town docks, at Kidworks Learning Center, by emailing kidworkslc@gmail.com, or calling 603-279-6633.
Proceeds from the show will help support Kidworks Learning Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.