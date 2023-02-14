After a sold-out opening night comedy event in January, at the Belknap Sportsman’s Club in Gilford, club President Mike Normandin has added two more comedy nights, including Feb. 24 with New England legend Steve Sweeney and April 15 with national star Corey Rodrigues. 
 

