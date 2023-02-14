After a sold-out opening night comedy event in January, at the Belknap Sportsman’s Club in Gilford, club President Mike Normandin has added two more comedy nights, including Feb. 24 with New England legend Steve Sweeney and April 15 with national star Corey Rodrigues.
Tickets are $30 for the Sweeney show and may be purchased in advance by logging on to https://birdease.com/bcsccomedy. Seating is limited to 130 and proceeds will benefit scholarships and youth programs sponsored by the club.
Sweeney is a national and international star who is known as the King of Boston Comedy. He has appeared nationwide including Las Vegas, Hollywood, New York, and has been seen on Comedy Central, Letterman, Evening at the Improv, Comics Come Home and more. Sweeney also has an extensive film, television and radio resume.
Appearing with Sweeney will be Joe Espi and Nick Tocco.
“We were really happy with both the turnout (sold out in advance) and quality of the first show,” Normandin said of the event, which headlined Kenny Rogerson and Ryan Gartley with Chris Cameron opening. “Those in attendance had a great time and we immediately sold tickets to the Sweeney show.”
The Sportsman’s Club is working with Mike Smith of Laugh Riot Comedy, which for nine years booked the comedy events at Pitman’s before the owners of Pitman’s sold the venue and retired.
“The Sportsman’s Club has a lot of the feel of Pitman’s,” Smith said. “And a lot of our Pitman’s fans joined us at the Sportsman’s Club.
“We’d like to think we can make the Sportsman’s Club another Pitman’s,” Smith added. “The people are great to work with, the room is large enough and the ‘bring your own’ aspect is a huge selling point.
“We want to bring high-quality shows at reasonable prices making the events more available to more people.”
