LACONIA — Comedians Jim Lauletta and Steve Scarfo will be performing at Pitman’s Freight Room on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m.
Lauletta, a Boston-born comedian-actor, has one of the most popular cruise ship and night club acts in the country. For 23 years, he has entertained audiences around the world.
Scarfo is a more than 20-year veteran of the Boston comedy scene. His high-energy real-life approach to material, coupled with his sometimes-bizarre viewpoint, keeps audiences in stitches. He has worked in comedy clubs all over the New England and with national acts, including Lenny Clarke. He also appeared on a Red Sox World Series Mastercard commercial and in several movies, including “Fever Pitch,” “The Departed,” and “The Fighter.”
For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
