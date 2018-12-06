LACONIA — Comedy legend Lenny Clarke will be returning to Pitman's Freight Room this Saturday, Dec. 8, for an 8 p.m. show.
Clarke is a longtime Boston comedy star who has sold out his last three shows at Pitman's. He is a regular in Las Vegas, major clubs around the world, and has appeared in numerous films and television shows.
"The shows have always been great when Lenny is here," said Pitman's owner Dick Mitchell. "His shows are always different. There is always something in each show that you didn't hear the last time."
Clarke is as much a fan of Pitman's as Pitman's comedy fans are of Clarke.
"I love that room," said Clarke. "The people are so nice. Each show has been fun. Hope we have another full house."
Appearing with Clarke will be Boston headliner Carolyn Plummer (Funny Ladies of Comedy Tour, USO Tours, and long-time star Jack Walsh).
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased through Pitman's Freight Room. For reservations, email msmith789@comcast.net.
