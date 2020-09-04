GILFORD — There is a unique quality of New Hampshire towns. From big to small, each town and city in the Granite State has its own feel and flavor. With 234 communities spread across the state, it's a daunting endeavor to visit and chronicle them all. Join Anne Bottomley at the Gilford Public Library, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., as she shares her artistic journey to capture each of the cities and towns in their individual glory.
Sign up for limited in-person availability, or join on Zoom or Facebook Live. Call 603-524-6042, text 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, or visit gilfordlibrary.org.
