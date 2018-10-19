GILFORD — Gilford High School will be hosting a college fair on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 9-10 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. All seniors and juniors will have the opportunity to speak directly to admission representatives and ask questions.
Participating colleges and universities include: Becker College, Castleton University, Central Maine Community College, Colby-Sawyer College, Columbia College, Emmanuel College, Empire Beauty School, Endicott College, Franklin Pierce University, Green Mountain College, High Point University, Husson University, Johnson & Wales University, Keene State College, Lakes Region Community College, Lesley University, Mass College of Pharmacy & Health Science, New England Institute of Technology, New England College, New Hampshire Technical Institute, Northern Vermont State College, Paul Smith's College, Plymouth State University, Queen's University, Rivier University, Salve Regina University, So. Maine Community College, Southern New Hampshire University, St. Anselm College, St. Joseph's College, St. Michael's College, St. Thomas College, Stonehill College, Suffolk University, SUNY Cobleskill, Universal Technical Institute, University of Maine at Farmington, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine Orono, University of Massachusetts/Lowell, University of New England, University of New Hampshire, University of New Haven, University of Northwestern Ohio, University of Rhode Island, University of Southern Maine, U.S. Army, Vermont Technical Institute, Western New England University, and Wheaton College.
