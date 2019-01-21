NEW HAMPTON — Colin Foster, a student at New Hampton Community School and the son of Eric and Nora Foster, was crowned as the school's top speller on Jan. 15.
The fourth-grader, who took first place in the school’s 2018 spelling bee, won this year in round 20, with third-grader Logan Baker coming in second.
The school spelling bee was a spell-off between the top two finishers from each classroom competition in grades 1-5.
Colin will go on to compete in the preliminary state round of the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee on Feb. 23 at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord. Nearly 200 of the state's top spellers are expected to compete.
The state winner will be eligible to compete at the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in May.
Community members serving as judges for the Community School spelling bee were Theo Denoncour, Christine Hunewell, and Mike Dowal. The school's Parent Teacher Organization sponsored the event which was organized and facilitated by New Hampton Community School faculty members.
