GILFORD — Coffee hour has returned to Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, taking place after Sunday service and giving the opportunity for the congregation and general public to informally meet and greet one another.
“It’s more than coffee and crumb cake,” said Pastor Michael Graham. “Coffee hour is a time where we can gather together in fellowship and simply enjoy one another’s company.”
GCC member Robert Souter said its absence the past two years heightened his belief in its importance.
“I missed coffee hour and the chance to catch up with people I consider close friends or to meet people visiting us for the first time,” he said. “It’s wonderful to welcome this social aspect of church back to our Sunday service.”
Graham agreed and added with a laugh, “Our coffee is not bad either.”
Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on YouTube, services take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
To learn more about GCC, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
