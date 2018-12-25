LACONIA — Cooperative Co-Parenting, a free, four-part series for non-married, separated, or divorced parents, and other caregivers, raising children together from separate households, will be offered from Lakes Region Community Services starting in January.
The discussion will include coping through separation and transitions, skills training for dealing with stress and anger, positive communication strategies, tools to reduce conflict in the lives of children and parents, negotiating agreements, mediation and guardianship, and conflict resolution.
The four-week series begins January 8, 2019, and runs on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. The series will be held at The Family Resource Center, 719 N. Main St.
Lead Facilitator will be Tammy Emery, with presenters Jay Apicelli, MS, family mediator and human services educator; Rob Hunt, attorney at law; and Shauna of New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse.
Limited onsite childcare and assistance with transportation is available upon request.
To register, call Tricia at 603-528-0391, or email tricia.tousignant@lrcs.org.
