PLYMOUTH — The Central NH Chamber of Commerce is introducing a creative and interactive fundraiser event on Saturday, May 20.

The Heart of 603 Scavenger Hunt, presented by Meredith Village Savings Bank, has a twist: It takes competitors on the road. Teams will start from The Edge of Town Tavern in Plymouth and follow written, numbered instructions to complete an easy driving route through the CNHCC service area. Participants will solve puzzles, visit member businesses, and find items along the way that relate to the “Heart of 603,” the Central NH region. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony and celebration at the Covered Bridge Farm Table in Campton.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.