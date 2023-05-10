PLYMOUTH — The Central NH Chamber of Commerce is introducing a creative and interactive fundraiser event on Saturday, May 20.
The Heart of 603 Scavenger Hunt, presented by Meredith Village Savings Bank, has a twist: It takes competitors on the road. Teams will start from The Edge of Town Tavern in Plymouth and follow written, numbered instructions to complete an easy driving route through the CNHCC service area. Participants will solve puzzles, visit member businesses, and find items along the way that relate to the “Heart of 603,” the Central NH region. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony and celebration at the Covered Bridge Farm Table in Campton.
“This is sure to be a fun and engaging way to explore our amazing business community and make new connections,” said Martha Clifford, branch and business development manager at MVSB’s Plymouth office. “We are proud to serve as a sponsor and wish the best of luck to all the teams.”
Registration is $50 per team with proceeds supporting the nonprofit work of the chamber in advocating for, connecting, and empowering entrepreneurs, business owners, and organizations in Central NH. There’s no limit on the number of members per team; however, all teams must include at least two adults. The entire team must fit safely in one vehicle and use that single vehicle throughout the event.
Coffee and baked goods will be provided at the start, and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be served at the finish. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase lunch at the post-event celebration and there will be a cash bar for team members 21 and older.
First, second, and third-place teams will receive trophies and all participants will receive tickets for a door prize raffle featuring prizes donated by CNHCC member businesses.
“We’re thrilled to offer a fundraising event that’s inclusive and appropriate for all ages,” noted Matty Leighton, CNHCC’s executive director. “It’s fresh and different, and most importantly, it’s so much fun. This competition is perfect for friends, family, or colleagues — anyone can do it and have a great time.”
Team registration is open at centralnh.org/heart-of-603-scavenger-hunt. Supporting sponsorships are also available. Current sponsors include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Annie's Overflow Restaurant, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, and Elaine Hughes Realty Group.
For information about sponsoring or competing in the Heart of 603 Scavenger Hunt, or for more information about the Central NH Chamber of Commerce, contact Matty Leighton, CNHCC executive director, at 603-969-7271 or director@centralnh.org.
