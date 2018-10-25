LACONIA — The Clothesline Project, presented by New Beginnings, has been the featured exhibit in the Belknap Mill’s Riverside Gallery since Oct. 15.
The exhibit is a visual display using T-shirts with messages about sexual and domestic violence. The T-shirts were made by victims, and friends and family of victims, in Belknap County since 1994.
The exhibit runs through Thursday, Nov. 1.
