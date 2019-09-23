TILTON — Get out your Sharpie and circle Sept. 27 on your calendar, as the last day to see the outstanding “Floating Garden” created by Featured Artist of the Month Pat Edsall at her closing reception in the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery.
Her unique exhibit is a series of watercolor hand-painted flowers suspended (floating) inside a gazebo, representing the beauty found inside the human mind. The purpose of the “garden” is to bring awareness and to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
Her closing reception/exhibit will include wine and cheese and, for anyone attending who donates to the Alzheimer’s Association, Edsall will “cut-down” one of her painted flowers and give it to them in appreciation of their support.
For those who cannot attend, Edsall encourages people to drop off a check donating to the Alzheimer’s Association at the gallery, or use the link http://act.alz.org/goto/dancersmakeadifference.
Concurrent with Edsall’s “Floating Garden” exhibit is her watercolor and ink artwork, titled “Out of the Blue.” It features her creative use of the color blue.
In addition to her closing exhibits, there’s a final event taking place: LRAA member Duane Hammond created a community-involved art project titled “Paint a Square” and the finished artwork will be unveiled at the “Great Reveal” at 7 p.m., during the reception. The “Paint a Square” contest was open to member artists and the public, with a beautiful photograph of a flower garden donated by LRAA member Nancy Rand for use as the subject. The photo was divided into 24 six-inch by six-inch squares, and participants created a replica from the original photo of their square in any medium they chose — watercolor, oil, computer art, photo, pastel, colored or graphite pencil, beads, etc. Hammond has put all of the squares back together, creating a final finished “painting.”
The public is invited to vote for their favorite square, and the artist who receives the largest number of votes wins the “painting.”
The free closing exhibit for all three events runs 5-8 p.m. The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is located at the Tanger Outlet Mall, Suite 132, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. It is open Thursdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Artists may a apply for membership within.
