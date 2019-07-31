CONCORD — Individuals, organizations and communities interested in the historic preservation of barns can turn to the newly released second edition of 'Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource' for information on assessing, caring for and celebrating historic barns of all kinds.
At nearly twice the length of the original edition, the book offers updated techniques for repairing barns, as well as descriptions of how barn styles have evolved to suit different agricultural needs, and how barns can be adapted for alternative uses while still maintaining their historic integrity.
Historic barns have been part of the American landscape for centuries. They continue to serve not only as important agricultural structures but also as defining components of our history.
Written by historic barn experts John C. Porter and Francis E. Gilman, 'Preserving Old Barns' combines practical, hands-on advice for repairing barns with color photography by Lowell H. Fewster, descriptions of barn preservation techniques by timber frame expert Arron Sturgis and detailed drawings of barn joinery by Jessica MilNeil.
'Preserving Old Barns' is published by the New Hampshire Historic Agricultural Structures Advisory Committee, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The book is available through local bookstores and online by visiting nh.gov/nhdhr and nhpreservation.org.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr or call 603-271-3483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.