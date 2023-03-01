WOLFEBORO — Not only are upcycled clothing and accessories becoming a fashion and decor trend, they also help to reduce the 92 million tons of textile waste each year.
The Governor Wentworth Arts Council and Makers Mill, with support from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, will present an Upcycled Fashion Show on Saturday, April 22, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Kingswood Arts Center.
Anyone interested in showcasing a new, wearable creation made from repurposed or recycled materials, sign up to enter a design in the show by April 11. Registration is free and open to all ages, for individuals and teams.
To support those entering a design in the show, Makers Mill is offering a series of classes called Energize Your Closet which will show tips, tricks and techniques. Each class is a new experience to learn different skills from qualified instructors. Cindy Durkee holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in fashion design and has designed clothing, theater costumes, decor items and has a passion to teach sewing as a life-skill and to promote creative expression. Jeanne Flanagan is Makers Mill’s lead instructor of the Fiber Arts Circle. Flanagan has been a makerspace instructor for many years and has a wealth of knowledge and love of fiber arts.
The first class, Make It Fit, will be held on Sunday, March 5, 1-3 p.m. Minding Your Knits, the second class in the series, is on Sunday, March 19, 1-3 p.m.
