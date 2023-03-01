WOLFEBORO — Not only are upcycled clothing and accessories becoming a fashion and decor trend, they also help to reduce the 92 million tons of textile waste each year. 

The Governor Wentworth Arts Council and Makers Mill, with support from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, will present an Upcycled Fashion Show on Saturday, April 22, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Kingswood Arts Center. 

