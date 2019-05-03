MEREDITH — The Meredith and Inter-Lakes Alumni Association will host the 95th Annual Alumni Banquet on Sunday, June 2 at the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at Church Landing. Tickets are $25 per person, and include a buffet brunch. RSVPs with payment may be sent to the Meredith/IL Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1076, Meredith, NH 03253 by May 20. Include graduation year or years attended, as seating is assigned by years.
The Honor Class of 1969 has scheduled a full weekend to celebrate their 50th reunion leading up to the banquet. Friday, May 31 will be a meet and greet reception at Pitman’s Freight Room in Laconia from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 will be a reunion dinner with DJ entertainment at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse in Laconia from 6-11 p.m. For more information, contact Susan Rhodes at srhodes129@yahoo.com or June Boutwell at sassybrat@metrocast.net.
The association will be awarding three, $1,500 scholarships. New this year, at least one scholarship will be awarded to an Inter-Lakes High School senior enrolled at a trade school or community college. The Alumni Loyalty Cup, the first award given at the Meredith High School in 1928, continues today, and the recipient for 2019 will be celebrated at the banquet.
For more information about the alumni association and learn how to become involved, contact President Steve Aiken at 603-491-0983 or email interlakesalumniassoc@gmail.com.
