LACONIA — The 2018 Taylor Concert Series will end for the year with the Civil Brass Quintet, Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The quintet is comprised of Zach Lange and James Clark on trumpet; Jennifer Fried on French horn; Claude Fried on trombone; and Zack Grass on tuba. Their repertoire ranges from music of the renaissance to modern day standards.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
