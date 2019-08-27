LACONIA — The City of Laconia, in conjunction with the State of New Hampshire Division of Forests & Lands and a qualified local arborist, will prune the Perley Oak tree in September. The tree, located along North Main Street, needs arbor attention. There are several dead limbs that are a hazard and, for safety reasons, must be removed. This will hopefully extend the life of the Perley Oak, the state champion white oak estimated to be roughly 400 years old.
