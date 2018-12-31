FRANKLIN — Longtime Franklin Fire Chief Kevin LaChapelle recently retired, and Franklin City Manager Judie Milner has named Deputy Chief Michael Foss as Franklin’s new fire chief.
“Deputy Foss competed in the recruitment process with other well qualified candidates and was the clear choice for Franklin’s Chief by the panel and me,” said Milner. “I am thrilled to welcome Chief Foss to the City’s dynamic management team.”
Chief Foss stated, “I am excited and humbled to be able to serve as the next Franklin Fire Department Chief. We have one of the strongest and most progressive fire departments in the State of New Hampshire. I look forward to continuing the already many successes of our department and working through any future challenges. Thank you for the support.”
Foss graduated with a 4.0 GPA from Granite State College, with a bachelor of science in public service management. Foss started with the city in 2012, progressing from fire fighter and paramedic, to master fire fighter and paramedic, to captain then deputy chief within the Franklin Fire Department. Foss has been on the front lines of the evolving fire department under LaChapelle’s leadership. Milner stated, “Franklin was able to attractive to so many well qualified candidates due to the work and respect of our departing Fire Chief LaChapelle, I’m confident Chief Foss will continue building a department to be emulated throughout the state.”
LaChapelle wrote, “I could not be happier with Chief Foss’s promotion. I am confident that he will lead our department to a new level and do great things.”
Foss took the reigns as fire chief on Dec. 31, 2018. Foss’ first task will be to hire a deputy chief. “This a is critical role in the Fire Department’s administrative structure, it will be important to find the right fit,” according to Milner.
