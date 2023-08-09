Citizens Bank and the New Hampshire Union Leader are accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy.

The Champions in Action award will be presented to an organization that seeks to either improve the energy efficiency within its own operations via the use of solar, electric vehicles, seeking LEED certification and/or other improvements, or to an organization that expands access to clean or renewable energy services in the communities they serve. Nonprofit organizations or partnerships that fit either criteria should apply.

