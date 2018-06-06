PLYMOUTH — The Circle Program has added two new staff members, Beth Musto of Groton and Sheryl Brochu, who grew up in Rhode Island.
Musto has assumed the role of development and marketing coordinator after having been the volunteer mentor of a Circle girl since 2015. She says she is delighted to be part of an organization that makes such a difference in girls’ lives and in the greater community.
Musto has a diverse background as a former restauranteur and current yoga instructor. For the past several years, she has helped the Circle Program with the Women’s Wellness Weekend at Circle Camp, a fundraiser for “scholarships” that allow girls from low-income families to subsidize their participation in the program.
She is organizing this year’s retreat, which will take place on Aug. 17-19, and will include a plethora of activities such as yoga, meditation, live music, standup paddle boarding, kayaking, hula hooping, and even belly dancing. Participants will enjoy the great outdoors as well as gourmet food.
Musto recently married her husband Tim, and in her “spare time,” she is the bookkeeper for his 30-year-old welding business. Together, they enjoy trail riding on their four-wheelers, exploring nature with their dog Ralph, and playing with their cat Weezie. You might even catch her out on one of the area lakes doing a yoga pose on her paddle board. Namaste!
Brochu joined the Circle Program as the organization’s new mentor coordinator. Though she is fairly new to the Plymouth area, she felt an immediate connection to the organization’s mission and says she loves “the Circle Program environment and the strong sense of camaraderie that surrounds everyone involved.”
In her first two weeks on the job, Brochu set a record by immediately recruiting five new volunteer mentors, thanks to her enthusiastic promotion of the importance of Circle’s work with the girls.
Brochu has spent the last two decades following her husband Paul’s Navy career while the family traveled to all corners of the globe. Together, they moved 10 times in the past 23 years, including stints in Japan and Guam. Sheryl and Paul have a daughter who is in college and have enjoyed being involved in her school activities and pursuits. Now that Paul has retired from the Navy and is employed at Plymouth State University, the Brochu family is putting down roots with a home in Thornton, and they look forward to a long-term connection to the community.
Brochu’s professional background includes a diverse mix of sales, media consulting, and teaching, including working with students with special needs.
She loves to ski, hike, and spend time with her husband, daughter, and dog Piti. She says she looks forward to making her new Circle friends a “part of the heart of her journey through life.”
Brochu encourages other local women to consider joining the volunteer mentor workforce while networking with other women.
