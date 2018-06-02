PLYMOUTH — Jennifer Baus-Fleming has joined the Circle Program as its new associate program manager.
The Circle Program is a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing girls from low-income families with the opportunity to develop the skills, courage and confidence they need to handle the challenges they will face in their lives.
Baus-Fleming is a former Circle mentor who studied early childhood education and psychology at Plymouth State University and completed the licensed nursing assistant course of study at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
Her eclectic career experiences have included teaching, caregiving, and surgical nursing. She has worked with special education students at Plymouth Elementary School and has been an active volunteer throughout the region for such organizations as the Plymouth Elementary PTA, Waterville Valley JETS Program, Community of Caring, and the Cal Ripkin Baseball League. She was chairman of the Family Readiness Group for the 3643d Brigade Support Battalion.
Baus-Fleming is now focused on encouraging Circle girls and teens to adopt healthy habits, through nutrition, exercise and nature studies.
“I have known in my heart since I was five years old that I wanted to be that source of light, comfort and love for others,” Baus-Fleming said. “As I grew into my teens, I felt a quiet but constant pull toward helping women. The goal of my high school senior year internship at a women’s care clinic was to provide ‘comfort and resources to all facing the choices and crisis of pregnancy’ — with particular emphasis on aiding teens.”
She continued, “My mother and teachers often referred to me as ‘a social butterfly’ — participating in various activities related to dance, gymnastics, art, drama, softball and cheerleading. The values I learned from my mother, such as grace, love and strength, I aspire each day to share with others.”
She grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, where she rode her bicycle on the long, hot summer days, and where she experienced the aurora borealis one Christmas eve.
“My dad said it was Santa Claus and his reindeer and that, as soon as we got home, I should promptly go to bed,” she recalled.
“It is because I always loved Alaska that I also fell in love with New Hampshire. Twenty-nine years have passed since I set out to conquer the world, and it has been a unique journey that led me to Plymouth in December of 2009. The great sense of heartfelt advocacy and outreach in our area, combined with my need to contribute to my community, motivated me to help with various organizations as a volunteer. Without reservation, this is where my heart and home is and will remain.”
