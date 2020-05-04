The Circle Program, like other local organizations, needs to be proactive, as well as a source of strength, positivity, and hope within the community during this difficult time.
The health and safety of girls, their families, staff and supporters is the organization's first priority. Circle Program has made the decision not to hold traditional summer camp.
Fortunately, camp is not a physical location. It's more than s’mores, cabins and friendship bracelets. Camp is a mindset and a culture, with diversity, inclusivity and a sense of belonging. Staff and campers form bonds through support, trust, and a shared experience. This summer will be the first Circle Camp at Home.
Staff has put together an innovative camp experience, during the same time as traditional camp. Circle Camp at Home will be virtual and interactive, with counselors and volunteers supplying girls with tools and resources to explore from their own homes and yards. As it becomes safe and permissible to do so, day activities will be coordinated. Staff will also continue to work with mentors for guidance to address the needs of girls.
