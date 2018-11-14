CAMPTON — Starting Nov. 21, families can begin the search for the perfect tree in the White Mountain National Forest.
Permits are needed to cut any tree in on the National Forest. Permits cost just $5 and are available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving. Permits can be purchased with cash or check at Forest Service office locations in Campton, Lincoln, Gorham and Conway. Calling ahead is suggested to make sure permits are being sold upon arrival.
This year, one free holiday tree cutting permit will be issued to fourth graders who present a valid Every Kid in a Park pass. The Forest Service is among a number of federal agencies supporting the Every Kid in a Park initiative. For more information, visit www.everykidinapark.gov.
Several types of evergreen trees grow in the White Mountain National Forest, including balsam fir and spruce.
The Forest Service reminds those searching for their holiday tree to remember:
- Trees are for personal use only, not for resale. Each family may cut one tree per permit. (One permit per family)
- Use only hand tools to cut trees. Chainsaws are not permitted.
- Make sure to cut trees only on National Forest land. Respect the rights of landowners when crossing private property.
- Do not cut trees in or near campgrounds, picnic areas, experimental forests, wilderness, timber sale areas, or within 100 feet of a state highway. When purchasing a permit, ask if there are any known areas off limits.
- Do not cut trees larger than 8 inches in diameter at chest height. Pack down limb piles low enough so they are within 2 feet of the ground. Scatter limbs and wood at least 25 feet away from roads, streams, hiking trails, and property boundaries.
- Cut the tree so remaining stumps will be less than 10 inches in height.
- Attach the tree tag after cutting and before transporting the tree.
- Be prepared for winter and dress appropriately in warm clothing, drive safely, and bring extra snacks and supplies.
For more information, including office hours and permits, visit www.fs.usda.gov/whitemountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.