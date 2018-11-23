ASHLAND — Christmas Night in Ashland, celebrated annually on the first Friday evening of December in downtown Ashland, will be held this year on Dec. 7. The holiday-themed family event is put on by local organizations, businesses and individuals, coordinated by the Community Council of Ashland.
The 2018 celebration will include pictures with Santa Claus, a storybook giveaway for children, Christmas music, a children's workshop and scavenger hunt, free popcorn, hay rides, food, face painting, a craft fair, a model train display, an historical photo display, the making of Christmas ornaments and cards for veterans, a reading of 'The Elf On The Shelf,' a gift bag raffle to benefit the local food pantry, and the lighting of the town Christmas tree. Events will take place between 5-7:30 p.m. on Main Street and Highland Street, in venues all within a short walking distance.
The Friends of the Ashland Town Library will sponsor pictures with Santa in the library at 41 Main St. The Friends will take one picture of each family for free, and additional photos are $1 each. Families may also take their own pictures. Also at the library, the Pond and Peak Reading Council will give away books. Each child can choose a book.
Next door, the American Legion Hall at 37 Main St. is the site of musical performances by Paul Hubert from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and 7-7:30 p.m. Children can listen to the reading of 'The Elf on the Shelf' at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas Elf is also the focus of the children's scavenger hunt. Bring the completed form to the Legion Hall by 6:30 p.m. for the book reading and elf's signature, and earn a prizes. The parks & recreation department will also hold crafts workshops for children. Ashland children can enter a drawing for a free week at the department's summer camp. The Dupuis-Cross Post of the Legion will provide the opportunity to make ornaments and fill out Christmas cards for Veterans of the New Hampshire Veterans Home. The post will also sell cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
The Ashland Area Recreation Association will serve free popcorn in Memorial Park, and across the road, the Meredith Village Savings Bank will hold a free Christmas ornament workshop for children in its Ashland branch. Next to the bank, at 12 Highland St., the Ashland Community Center will hold its Cookie Walk, featuring cans of homemade cookies for sale for $3.
The community center is also the site of Santa's gift bag raffle to benefit the Ashland Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off from noon-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 7. One raffle ticket will be given for each food item donated. Raffle prizes are bags of gifts, donated by local businesses and organizations, for both adults and children. The drawing for the winning tickets begins at 7 p.m. in the community center, to be announced at the Tree Lighting in Memorial Park.
A Corn Chowder Supper to benefit the food pantry will be served in St. Mark's Church parish hall. The supper, including chowder, crackers and beverages, costs $4. The lower level of the hall will house a Christmas Craft Fair from 4-7:30 p.m. Vendors interested in renting tables for $10 should call Anne Lamson at 603-507-4188. Also in the hall, Elaine Hughes Realty Group will provide information on entering their Deck The House Christmas decorations contest.
Horse-drawn hay rides sponsored by the community center, will begin in the Town Hall parking lot at 20 Highland St. Donations will be accepted. Rides are from 5-8 p.m. Anthony Hoerter's Lionel train display will be open to the public at the Cheney House at 82 Highland St.
The Ashland Community Church will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks outside the church at 57 Main St., weather-permitting. Donations for the meal can be made to Operation Santa Claus. The dining hall will also house cookie decorating and face painting. The Ashland Area Recreation Association will give away Christmas stockings, and the Ashland Historical Society will mount a display of historic photos of the railroad in Ashland, a prelude to the 2019 celebration of the Ashland Railroad Station's 150th Anniversary. The local Rebekahs will sell cider and donuts. The 150th Anniversary Committee and the Fourth of July Committee will sell commemorative items.
The celebration will end at 8 p.m. in Memorial Park, when the winners of Santa's gift bag raffle will be announced. With the help of Santa, the Town Christmas Tree will be lit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.