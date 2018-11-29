GILMANTON — Christmas in Gilmanton will be Saturday, Dec. 1. Nine Gilmanton businesses are joining together to celebrate the season. Santa will be at the Town Hall accepting letters, a silent auction will be held at the library, a Tea and Fair will be at the community church, and light refreshments will be at the Four Corners Brick House, including Christmas cookies, mulled wine, hot cocoa, hot cider, and eggnog. From the Temperance Tavern and the Gilmanton Winery, to the Iron Works Market, the Gilmanton Cafe and Gilmantons Own, business will be open around town for holiday fun. Maps are available to be stamped at each location, to be entered into the grand prize drawing.
The lighting of Gilmanton's outdoor Christmas tree will cap off the festivities. Visit the Facebook page for 'Christmas in Gilmanton' for details.
Participating businesses and activities include the Gilmanton Community Church, presenting their Annual Tea and Fair with food for sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with fair tables and map stamping only after 2 p.m. Four Corners Brick House will offer light refreshments, and Gilmanton Cafe will serve hot cocoa and Christmas cookies. Gilmanton’s Own will have Christmas goodies, Gilmanton Winery will offer mulled wine and warm cider, and Gilmanton Year Round Library will conduct a silent auction. Iron Works Market will host an open house, complete with Simone’s Treats, and Gilmanton Town Hall will enjoy a visit from Santa. Head to Gilmanton’s Temperance Tavern for their open house, complete with eggnog, cookies and hot cider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.