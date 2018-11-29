BRISTOL — The Women's Fellowship of the Bristol United Church of Christ will hold their annual Christmas Fair in the church's Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The fair will feature homemade food items and craft tables, with gifts ranging from hand-carved shelf elves to crocheted scrubbies.
The fair also will include gently used holiday decorations.
The church is located at 15 Church St., with the parking and entrance in back of the church.
