MOULTONBOROUGH — This November, Castle in the Clouds will host its annual Christmas at the Castle program. With the theme of “holidays around the world,” local businesses and designers will showcase their skills by adopting a room in the mansion or area of the estate grounds, and decorating it.
"There will be decor inspired by holiday traditions in Japan, Germany, Mexico, and more," explained Curator Robin Sherman. "Incorporating cultural traditions pays homage to the appreciation that Lucknow’s original owners, Tom and Olive Plant, had for the wider world. The couple enjoyed traveling abroad, and their regard for the traditional architectural design of other countries is apparent in the design of the Lucknow mansion, where English, Norwegian, Swiss, and even Japanese architectural features come together in this astounding Arts and Crafts style home. We are excited to merge the history of the estate with the traditions of other countries, and hope our guests enjoy experiencing these other cultures in an immersive and beautiful way."
The holiday festivities begin with the Christmas at the Castle Preview Party on Friday, Nov. 16, from 4-7 p.m., sponsored by Lifetime Benefits Group. Tickets are $50 for non-members, and $40 for members, and include an evening tour of the castle, artisan fair, live music, appetizers, a tasting of Tamworth Distillery’s special winter Castle cocktails, and cash bar.
When asked what sets the preview party apart from the other days of Christmas at the Castle, Development Coordinator Jill Cromwell said, "This is a special time to watch the sun set over the lake, and see the Castle lit with twinkling holiday lights at night." The preview party is a fundraising event, with proceeds supporting the preservation and interpretation of the Lucknow estate, now listed on the United States National Registry of Historic Places.
The weekends of Nov. 17-18, and Nov. 23-25, Christmas at the Castle will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "Christmas at the Castle is one of the best events of the year for families and children,” said Stephanie Poole, programs and volunteer coordinator. "In addition to touring the Castle all decorated for the holidays, guests can enjoy free activities in the Carriage House including children’s holiday crafts, a visit with Santa Claus, cookies and hot cocoa, and the artisan fair."
The gift shop will be open during the Christmas at the Castle event. Visitors can enjoy lunch at The Carriage House Restaurant from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets for castle tours will be sold until 3 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults; $10 for children 17 and under. Admission for members is $15 for adults, and $8 for children 17 and under. Children ages four and under are free. Christmas at the Castle is supported by presenting sponsor Infinger Insurance, and supporting sponsor Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Public Accountants.
Christmas at the Castle tickets are available by visiting www.castleintheclouds.org, and at the door. For more information, call 603-476-5900.
