MOULTONBOROUGH — On the Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, Castle in the Clouds will celebrate its annual Christmas at the Castle event, which begins Friday, Nov. 16, with a Preview Party.
The Preview Party, sponsored by Lifetime Benefits Group, will give visitors a glimpse of the Castle with rooms decorated by local businesses and designers inspired by the theme Holidays Around the World.
The holiday festivities continue Nov. 17-18, and the following weekend, Nov. 23-25. Christmas at the Castle is supported by presenting sponsor, Infinger Insurance, and supporting sponsor, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Public Accountants.
Noting this is just one of several holiday events throughout all three branches of the the trail, Mike Culver, who serves as president, said he hopes locals come see what visitors already know.
"The Trail is about more than history," Culver said. "We represent heritage and culture, and that includes nature, art and so much more. It’s a place for people of all ages."
Comprised of 17 museums divided into three branches, Seacoast, Merrimack Valley and the Lakes Region, the trail includes stops in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth, and Wolfeboro.
To learn more about Christmas at the Castle, visit www.castleintheclouds.org.
For more information about the trail and member museums, visit www.nhmuseumtrail.org.
