MEREDITH — The Loft at Hermit Woods presents the Chris Humphrey Quartet, a listening room experience, Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m.
Jazz singer/pianist Chris Humphrey has been working with drummer Les Harris Jr. on a labor of love in tribute to the great jazz trumpeter Clark Terry. Joining Chris and Les are the fabulous Keala Kaumeheiwa on bass and Thomas Palance on trumpet. This concert provides a rare early look at the ensemble’s work-in-progress for their forthcoming recording.
The show begins at 6 p.m. with an opening pianist, Chris Mega. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy Chris's piano music, some food, wine, or craft beer from our deli. Tickets can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.com or on the day of the show.You can learn all about upcoming listening room shows, piano night, and other events and activities at Hermit Woods by visiting their calendar: hermitwoods.com/events/list.
Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main Street in Meredith, NH, and is open seven days a week year-round. Visit their website, www.hermitwoods.com, to learn more.
