FRANKLIN — Plans are underway for the 15th Annual Choose Franklin Community Day, co-sponsored by Clear Choice MD, Franklin Savings Bank, Hannaford, and Service Credit Union, and media sponsor Mix 94.1 FM. The event will take place Saturday, May 11.
The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. from Franklin High School, proceeding easterly to downtown, turning on Smith Street, and ending at Odell Park. This year’s theme is Everyone is VITAL for Revitalization.
A fair will be held at Odell Park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors, crafts, food, games, amusement and entertainment.
Crafters, local businesses and organizations interested in participating in the fair or the parade should contact Jan Andrus at 603-672-1255, option 1, or Krystal Alpers at 603-934-2118. Visit www.sau18.org for the participation form.
After April 22, a $10 late fee will be assessed if space is available.
